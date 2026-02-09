Cardiovascular Diseases

Nearly Eight in 10 U.S. Adults With Hypertension Have Uncontrolled Blood Pressure

Of those with uncontrolled blood pressure, more than six in 10 are not taking antihypertensive medication
blood pressure
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
High Blood Pressure
Insurance
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
Medication

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com