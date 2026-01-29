Patients With Hypertension Unlikely to Perform Home Monitoring as Recommended

THURSDAY, Jan. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with hypertension are unlikely to measure their blood pressure (BP) at home as often as recommended, according to a study published online Jan. 21 in JAMA Cardiology.Ozan Unlu, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined how well patients participate in guideline-recommended home BP monitoring while enrolled in a remote hypertension management program. The analysis included 3,390 adults with uncontrolled hypertension enrolled in the program.The researchers found that mean systolic BP at baseline was 143 mmHg and most patients had comorbidities, including 40.4 percent with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and 29.4 percent with diabetes. At baseline, nearly one-third of patients (32.7 percent) had no engagement with home BP monitoring, 14.3 percent had low engagement, 18.2 percent had intermediate engagement, and 34.8 percent had high engagement."Current guidelines require frequent, carefully timed BP measurements for accuracy, but the reality of patients' lives often makes this unrealistic," Unlu said in a statement. "This gap highlights the need for low-burden technologies that capture reliable BP data without asking patients to rearrange their lives to manage their condition."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter