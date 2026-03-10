Cardiovascular Diseases

Poor Childhood Oral Health Linked to Atherosclerotic CVD in Adulthood

Severe childhood dental caries linked to increased ASCVD incidence for both men and women
dental dentist child
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Heart Disease
Atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular
Children
dental health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com