Cardiovascular Diseases

Reducing, Modifying Saturated Fat Intake Cuts Cardiovascular, Death Risk

However, association seen only for those at high baseline cardiovascular risk
ultraprocessed food
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mortality
Heart-Healthy Diet
Dietary Fat
Lower Fat Diet
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com