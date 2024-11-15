Reducing Sedentary Time, Increasing Standing Does Not Reduce BP

FRIDAY, Nov. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Reducing sedentary behavior (SB) and increasing standing time at work is not associated with a reduction in blood pressure (BP), according to a study published online Oct. 29 in Circulation.

Bethany Barone Gibbs, Ph.D., from West Virginia University in Morgantown, and colleagues conducted a three-month trial of desk workers (18 to 65 years) with systolic BP of 120 to 159 or diastolic BP of 80 to 99 mm Hg, who were not taking antihypertensive medications. Two hundred seventy-one participants were randomly assigned to an SB reduction intervention, which sought to replace two to four hours/day of SB with standing and stepping, including use of a sit-stand desk, or to a no-contact control group.

The researchers found that intervention participants reduced SB (−1.15 ± 0.17 hours/day), increased standing (0.94 ± 0.14 hours/day), and increased stepping (5.4 ± 2.4 minutes/day) compared with controls (all P < 0.05). Changes in SB and activity occurred mainly during work time and were below the target. There was no reduction in BP or pulse wave velocity (PWV) in the intervention versus the control group. Between-group differences in resting systolic and diastolic BP were not significant. Similarly null findings were seen for ambulatory BP and PWV. Unfavorable increases in carotid-femoral PWV were seen in association with reductions in work-time SB and increases in work-time standing. There was a favorable association for increases in non-work-time standing with carotid-femoral PWV.

"The possible negative effects of replacing sitting with high amounts of standing during work time on arterial stiffness should be rigorously evaluated to clarify workplace health and general physical activity guidelines," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the lifestyle industry.

