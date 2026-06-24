Cardiovascular Diseases

Resistance Training Linked to Lower CVD Risk in Women

Risk significantly lower for women performing two or more hours/week versus those with no resistance training
woman exercise resistance training
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Exercise
Women's Health
Physical Health
Cardiovascular
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