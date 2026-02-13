Risk for Cardiovascular Disease Increased With Intake of Highest Amounts of Ultraprocessed Foods

FRIDAY, Feb. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adults consuming the highest amounts of ultraprocessed foods have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Jan. 23 in the American Journal of Medicine.Yanna Willet, from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University in Blacksburg, and colleagues examined whether U.S. adults who consume higher amounts of ultraprocessed foods have increased risks for cardiovascular disease using data from the most recently published National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2021 to 2023. The percentage of total daily energy intake derived from ultraprocessed foods was categorized into quartiles, and the crude and adjusted relative risks were examined.The researchers found that the mean ultraprocessed food intake was 26.1 percent of total energy. Individuals in the highest versus the lowest quartile had a significantly higher risk for cardiovascular disease (myocardial infarction or stroke) in adjusted analyses (relative risk, 1.47)."Addressing UPFs [ultraprocessed foods] isn't just about individual choices -- it's about creating environments where the healthy option is the easy option," senior author Charles H. Hennekens, M.D., from Florida Atlantic University, said in a statement. "Clinical guidance and public health education are necessary to make nutritious foods accessible and affordable for everyone."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and publishing industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter