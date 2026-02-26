Same-Day Hospital Discharge Safe for Some Following Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

THURSDAY, Feb. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Same-day hospital discharge (SDD) is safe in selected patients after transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), according to a study presented at the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions Summit 2026, held from Feb. 19 to 20 in Munich.Krishnarpan Chatterjee, M.D., from the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, England, and colleagues examined the safety of SDD after TAVI in an expanded cohort of patients, including those with normal baseline electrocardiogram conduction. The analysis included 790 patients who underwent elective transfemoral TAVI between June 2018 and December 2024.The researchers report that 35.3 percent of the study population was deemed eligible for potential SDD at preassessment screening; of these patients, 57.3 percent (160 patients) underwent successful SDD. Thirty-day outcomes were similar between the successful SDD group and those with a longer stay. At 30 days, mortality rates were 1.8 percent with SDD and 0.8 percent in the non-SDD group, while readmission rates were 4.4 and 9.2 percent, respectively. Predictors of SDD included atrial fibrillation or flutter, a preexisting pacemaker, and balloon predilation and postdilation during TAVI."With careful selection, we have shown that around one in five patients can be successfully discharged on the same day as their day-case TAVI procedures, without increased risk of adverse outcomes," Chatterjee said in a statement. "This is important for patients as it reduces the risk of complications linked to hospital stay, such as infection or delirium. It is also associated with reduced use of health care resources."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter