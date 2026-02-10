Cardiovascular Diseases

Secondary Cardiovascular Disease Prevention With Semaglutide at Cash Price Is Cost-Effective

Further cost reductions needed to increase the value of the therapy for the health care system
glp1 semaglutide
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prescription Drugs
Health Costs
Cardiometabolic
Semaglutide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com