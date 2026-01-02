Cardiovascular Diseases

Semaglutide May Lower Burden of Hospitalizations in High-Risk Patients

Lower number of hospitalizations for any indication and serious adverse events with semaglutide for those with CVD, overweight or obesity
semaglutide injector pen GLP-1
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Obesity
Overweight
Heart Disease
Hospitalization
Semaglutide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com