Single Off-Label Adderall Dose Tied to Measurable Cardiovascular Effects

FRIDAY, March 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A single off-label dose of Adderall (combination amphetamine-dextroamphetamine salts) can have measurable cardiovascular effects in healthy young adults, according to a study published in the March issue of Mayo Clinic Proceedings.Kiran R. Somers, D.O., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study to examine the acute cardiovascular responses to a single 25-mg dose of Adderall in healthy, Adderall-naive individuals. The analysis included 29 participants (16 female; mean age, 27 years) who completed both Adderall and placebo studies.The researchers found that Adderall increased systolic blood pressure (BP) significantly from 116 to 126 mmHg, while there was no change in systolic BP with placebo (group-by-time interaction, P < 0.001). A similar pattern was seen for diastolic BP and mean BP, with increases of 6 and 7 mmHg, respectively, after Adderall and no changes after placebo. Heart rate also increased by 10 beats per minute with Adderall, with no changes after placebo. In addition, there were significant increases in plasma norepinephrine levels after Adderall consumption (from 215 pg/mL to 301 pg/mL), with no changes after placebo (group-by-time interaction, P = 0.027)."We have seen an increase in nonmedical Adderall use, but many users are unaware that it can place acute stress on the cardiovascular system," senior author Anna Svatikova, M.D., Ph.D., also from the Mayo Clinic, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).