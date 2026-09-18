Cardiovascular Diseases

Strength Training Not Tied to Ventricular Arrhythmia in Those With Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy

Authors say study provides evidence for personalized decision-making and away from blanket exercise recommendations
couple exercising with kettle bells at gym
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cardiac Arrest
Exercise
Arrhythmia
Ventricular Tachycardia
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