Strength Training Not Tied to Ventricular Arrhythmia in Those With Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Strength training is not linked to ventricular arrhythmia for people living with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM), according to a study published online Sept. 10 in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology.Katia Chiampas, from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues evaluated the risk for ventricular arrhythmia (VA) in individuals with ACM and/or pathogenic/likely pathogenic ACM gene variants exposed to strength-based exercise. The analysis included 355 individuals (median age, 34 years) identified from the Johns Hopkins Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy Registry, with follow-up from age 10 years.The researchers found that overall lifetime risk for VA was higher with increased aerobic exercise (dual + endurance) than without (strength + sedentary). However, there were no differences identified between dual versus endurance athletes or strength athletes versus sedentary. There was also no association between VA and strength training, but there was a significant association with endurance exercise."There have been a lot of questions about the safety of strength training for people living with or at risk for arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy," senior author Lili Barouch, M.D., also from Johns Hopkins, said in a statement. "This study opens the door to help researchers further assess this -- and supports continued shifts with moving away from blanket recommendations for exercise to support personalized decision-making between physicians and patients."Several authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter