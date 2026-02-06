Cardiovascular Diseases

STS: Off-Pump CABG Shows Lower Perioperative Morbidity, Mortality Than On-Pump CABG

Early survival advantage of off-pump CABG gradually lost during first five years
surgery surgeon
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Surgery
Mortality
Heart Bypass
Morbidity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com