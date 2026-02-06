STS: Off-Pump CABG Shows Lower Perioperative Morbidity, Mortality Than On-Pump CABG

FRIDAY, Feb. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Perioperative morbidity and mortality are slightly reduced with coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) performed off-pump (OPCAB) by experienced surgeons, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, held from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 in New Orleans.John Puskas, M.D., from Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, and colleagues examined the short-, intermediate-, and long-term outcomes after isolated OPCAB versus on-pump CABG (ONCAB), both performed by experienced high-volume surgeons. The primary end point was 0- to 15-year all-cause mortality.The study included 184,655 OPCAB cases performed by 205 experienced OPCAB surgeons and 1,340,404 ONCAB cases performed by 1,566 experienced ONCAB surgeons. A total of 184,550 very closely matched pairs were included in a greedy propensity score-matching analysis. The researchers found that incomplete revascularization occurred more often with OPCAB (14.4 versus 8.1 percent); an average of 0.20 fewer grafts were received by OPCAB patients. In OPCAB, multiarterial grafting was more frequent (14.5 versus 9.6 percent); an average of 0.10 more arterial grafts were received by OPCAB patients. Significantly better perioperative/30-day outcomes were experienced by OPCAB versus ONCAB patients, including operative mortality, stroke, new atrial fibrillation, renal failure, return to the operating room, prolonged ventilation, and any transfusion. A gradual diminishing return of the early OPCAB survival advantage was seen with follow-up through five years. For patients with one-vessel disease, but not for those with multivessel disease, a small OPCAB survival advantage reappeared through 15-year follow-up."Our results emphasize the importance of surgeon experience, complete revascularization, and use of multiple arterial grafts -- regardless of surgical technique," Puskas said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter