Cardiovascular Diseases

Very High Lipoprotein(a) Levels Linked to Future CVD Risk in Women

Lipoprotein(a) levels greater 30 mg/dL linked to increased 30-year risk for major CV events and coronary heart disease
nurse preparing to make an injection for blood taking. Medical test.
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Coronary Artery Disease
Screening
Stroke
Women's Health
High Cholesterol
Cardiovascular
Biomarkers
Heart Diseases

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com