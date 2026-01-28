AAP Issues Updated Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The recommended childhood and adolescent immunization schedule for the United States for 2026 has been issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and published online Jan. 26 in Pediatrics.Sean T. O'Leary, M.D., M.P.H., chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, and colleagues published the 2026 AAP recommended childhood and adolescent immunization schedule, which is revised annually to reflect current recommendations for use of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-licensed vaccines.The 2026 recommendations remain largely unchanged from prior guidance released in August 2025. Changes to Table 1 of the recommended immunization schedule include the addition of clesrovimab to respiratory syncytial virus immunizations; a change to the human papillomavirus age range recommendation to 9 to 12 years, in alignment with AAP policy; and updates to COVID-19 recommendations in alignment with AAP policy. Changes to notes include updates to the COVID-19 section with new recommendation per AAP policy and to reflect the change in FDA approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and addition of Moderna mNEXSPIKE; a note that dengue vaccine distribution was discontinued in September 2025; removal of recommendations for PreHevbrio for hepatitis B; and updated dates to reflect the 2025 to 2026 influenza season."AAP recommends immunizations that have been designed to teach the immune system to recognize and resist serious diseases," O'Leary said in a statement. "They are carefully tested and monitored over time. The pacing and combination of vaccines are based on what we know about when your child's immune system is ready to learn and respond best."Several other medical organizations, including the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Association (AMA), American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and Infectious Diseases Society of America, endorsed the AAP guidelines."At a time when unprecedented changes to the federal vaccine schedule threaten decades of scientific progress, the AMA strongly supports the American Academy of Pediatrics’ childhood and adolescent immunization schedule to keep children safe and healthy,” David H. Aizuss, M.D., American Medical Association Board of Trustees chair, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter