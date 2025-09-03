FDA Calls for Child-Resistant Packaging on Nicotine Pouches

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging nicotine pouch manufacturers to adopt child-resistant packaging to help prevent children from accidentally ingesting the pouches.Nicotine pouches contain highly concentrated nicotine that can be dangerous and even life-threatening to young children. Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2025, U.S. Poison Centers recorded a steady rise in nicotine pouch exposure cases, approximately 72 percent of which involved children younger than 5 years. Toxic effects have been documented in pediatric patients with ingestions as low as 1 to 4 mg of nicotine."I am concerned about rising reports of nicotine exposures in young children caused by nicotine pouches," FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H., said in a statement. "The fruity flavors and bright, colorful designs of nicotine pouch products could resemble candy and seem attractive to children. Manufacturers should consider what steps they can take to prevent accidental exposures and ingestion."The FDA advises consumers to store nicotine pouches securely in their original packaging, out of the reach of children, and to seek immediate medical care if accidental ingestion occurs. Signs of nicotine poisoning may include confusion, vomiting, and loss of consciousness.If a child or adult accidentally ingests a nicotine pouch, Poison Control should be contacted immediately at 1-800-222-1222.According to the FDA, child-resistant packaging can help prevent accidental nicotine ingestion and reflects a manufacturer's commitment to safety. The agency has authorized 20 nicotine pouch products, all of which use such packaging.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter