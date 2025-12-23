Child Health

Frequency of Teen Cannabis Use Linked to Psychosocial Indicators

Dose-dependent association seen for frequency of adolescent cannabis use with adverse academic and emotional functioning
marijuana cannabis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Mental Health
Marijuana
Cannabis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com