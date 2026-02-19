Child Health

Growth Patterns of Infants From Vegan Households Similar to Those From Omnivorous Households

Differences in growth patterns between groups diminish by 24 months
Baby eating food
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Development
Vegetarianism
Infants
Vegan Diet
Underweight

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com