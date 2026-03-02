Guidance Provided for Transition From Pediatric to Adult Endocrine Care

MONDAY, March 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- In a joint guidance document issued by the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology and European Society of Endocrinology and published online Feb. 25 in the European Journal of Endocrinology, recommendations are presented for supporting structured and effective transition of young people with endocrine conditions from pediatric to adult health services.Enora Le Roux, Ph.D., from Hôpital Universitaire Robert Debré in Paris, and colleagues developed European consensus guidance for the transition from pediatric to adult care in endocrine conditions using an evidence-based approach. A systematic literature review was conducted of 351 recommendations from 55 articles. A core multidisciplinary group developed guidance, which was refined through focus groups with 18 experts from 10 countries.Recommendations were included across 11 domains: structure of transition service, patient empowerment, patient-professional relationship, multidisciplinary team organization, health care provider education, timing and planning, care coordination, management of nonattendance, psychological support, role of parents/caregivers, and readiness tools. Key features included core steps to support assessment of transition readiness, joint clinics, and formal transfer planning between pediatric and adult teams. To design personalized transition plans, practical recommendations are provided for endocrinologists, nurses, psychologists, and health professionals. To empower autonomy and adherence, guidance is provided for involving young people and their families in care decisions, goal setting, and self-management. To minimize care fragmentation during transfer, suggested tools and checklists capture medical history, risk factors, and ongoing needs."The Guidance emphasizes early planning, shared decision-making, coordinated clinical handovers, and education tailored to patients and families," Le Roux said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter