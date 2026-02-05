Child Health

Hospitalizations Up for Young Adults With Childhood-Onset Complex Chronic Conditions

Young adults with childhood-onset complex chronic conditions have longer hospital stays, higher total costs, more prescribed medications, higher readmission rates
patient sleeping in hospital
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Ailments
Healthcare Costs
Health Care Utilization
Chronic Disease
Hospitalization
Young Adult

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com