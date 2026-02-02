Infant Use of Acetaminophen, Ibuprofen Not Linked to Eczema, Bronchiolitis

MONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There is no association for acetaminophen or ibuprofen use in the first year of life with eczema or bronchiolitis, according to a study published online Jan. 27 in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.Eunicia Tan, M.B.Ch.B., from The University of Auckland in New Zealand, and colleagues compared acetaminophen to ibuprofen, as required for fever or pain in the first year of life, for the risk for eczema and bronchiolitis at age 1 year in an open-label randomized controlled trial. Infants younger than 8 weeks were randomly assigned to acetaminophen alone or ibuprofen alone received orally as required for fever or pain until age 1 year (1,985 and 1,923 infants, respectively).The researchers found that eczema occurred in 16.2 and 15.4 percent of participants in the acetaminophen and ibuprofen groups, respectively (absolute risk difference, 0.8 percent; 95 percent confidence interval, −1.5 to 3.1; P = 0.48). Bronchiolitis occurred in 4.9 and 4.3 percent of participants in the acetaminophen and ibuprofen groups, respectively (absolute risk difference, 0.7 percent; 95 percent confidence interval, −0.6 to 2.0; P = 0.32). Overall, 19 serious adverse events were reported in 17 participants -- eight and nine in the acetaminophen and ibuprofen groups, respectively (0.4 and 0.5 percent) -- none of which were attributed to trial medication."Our study found that paracetamol (acetaminophen) and ibuprofen are incredibly safe to use in young children," lead author Stuart R. Dalziel, Ph.D., also from The University of Auckland, said in a statement. "These results give parents and health professionals high confidence to continue to use these important medications."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter