Child Health

More Than One in Four Young Children Have Persisting Symptoms After Concussion

Findings seen at one month postinjury in children ages 6 months to 6 years of age
Little boy holding head
Shutterstock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
Concussion
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com