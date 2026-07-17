More Weight Loss Reported With Dexamphetamine Versus Methylphenidate for ADHD

FRIDAY, July 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For children and adolescents with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), comparable, significant symptom improvement is seen with dexamphetamine and methylphenidate, but weight loss is greater with dexamphetamine at three months, according to a study published online July 7 in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health.Alison Poulton, M.D., from The University of Sydney, and colleagues conducted an open-label study involving 100 stimulant-naive children and adolescents with ADHD. Participants were randomly assigned to receive dexamphetamine or methylphenidate and followed for 12 months.The researchers found that at all time periods, there were significant ADHD symptom improvements on either medication, with no significant difference seen between the groups. Sixty-two of the participants remained on their allocated medication at 12 months, with no significant difference between methylphenidate and dexamphetamine (68 versus 56 percent). Weight loss was seen in association with both medications, with greater weight loss on dexamphetamine at three months (−1.44 versus −0.31 kg)."Both medications worked equally well for improving ADHD symptoms, and a year later most children were still taking their original stimulant, suggesting a comparable level of satisfaction with either medication," Poulton said in a statement. "The main difference was that children taking dexamphetamine experienced greater weight loss, which is an important consideration when choosing treatment and monitoring growth."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and publishing industries.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter