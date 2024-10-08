One in Seven Children Meet WHO Healthy Behavior Guidelines

TUESDAY, Oct. 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Globally, most 3- and 4-year-old children do not meet the current World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for physical activity, sedentary behavior, and sleep, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Kar Hau Chong, Ph.D., from University of Wollongong in Australia, and colleagues examined the proportion of 3- and 4-year-old children who met the WHO guidelines for physical activity, sedentary behavior, and sleep across 33 countries. The researchers included a pooled analysis of data from 14 cross-sectional studies (7,017 children; July 2008 to September 2022) identified through systematic reviews and personal networks.

The researchers found that 14.3 percent of children met the overall guidelines for physical activity, screen time, and sleep duration. There was no clear pattern according to income group. In low- and lower-middle-income countries, the proportion meeting the guidelines was 16.6 percent versus 11.9 percent in upper-middle-income countries and 14.4 percent in high-income countries. Africa had the highest proportion meeting the guidelines (23.9 percent), while North and South America had the lowest proportion (7.7 percent).

"Identifying key factors and implementing contextually appropriate, effective programs and policies is essential to tackle movement behavior inequalities among 3- to 4-year-old children worldwide," the authors write.

