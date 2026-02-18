Child Health

Parents of Children With Medical Complexity Experience Challenges With At-Home Medical Devices

Authors say user perspectives should be incorporated into design processes
Parents of Children With Medical Complexity Experience Challenges With At-Home Medical Devices
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Parenting
Child Ailments
Home Healthcare
Medical Devices

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com