Problematic Screen Use in Early Adolescence Tied to Poor Mental Health

TUESDAY, Feb. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Early adolescent problematic screen use is prospectively associated with poor mental and behavioral health outcomes, according to a study published online Feb. 11 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.Jason M. Nagata, M.D., from the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues examined associations between problematic screen use and mental and behavioral health outcomes one year later using data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study. A total of 8,119 participants who reported their screen use at ages 11 to 12 years (year 2, 2018 to 2020) were analyzed in 2025.The researchers observed a prospective association for problematic mobile phone use and social media with higher depressive, somatic, attention/deficit, oppositional defiant, and conduct problems scores; suicidal behaviors; sleep disturbance; and substance initiation. An association was also seen for problematic video game use with higher depressive, attention/deficit, and oppositional defiant scores; suicidal behaviors; and sleep disturbance."Our findings suggest that digital platforms and families alike should consider ways to reduce addictive features of apps and social media, since these patterns of use are modifiable and can affect adolescent mental health," Nagata said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.