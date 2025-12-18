Child Health

Proportion of Newborns Not Receiving Vitamin K Up From 2017 to 2024

Highest rates seen among non-Hispanic White and other or unknown populations and with vaginal birth
newborn baby infant
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Vitamins and Minerals
Birth
Infants
Newborn Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com