Sucrose Reduces Pain During, Just After Venipuncture in Neonates

THURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For preterm and term neonates, sucrose appears to reduce pain scores during or shortly after venipuncture compared with no intervention, water, or standard care, according to research published online March 3 in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.Mariana Bueno, R.N., Ph.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues examined the benefits and harms of orally administered sucrose for pain relief from venipuncture in preterm and term neonates. A total of 29 studies were included, with 2,764 term and preterm neonates.The researchers found that sucrose dose and concentration varied considerably, as did mode of administration. Compared with no intervention, data showed sucrose with or without non-nutritive sucking (NNS) probably reduces pain intensity scores during and 30 seconds after venipuncture (standardized mean difference, −0.82). Compared with no intervention, sucrose with NNS probably reduces pain intensity scores one minute after venipuncture (mean difference, −9.15). Compared with no intervention, the evidence was uncertain regarding the effect of sucrose without NNS on pain intensity scores two minutes after venipuncture. Compared with skin-to-skin care, sucrose without NNS made little difference to pain scores during venipuncture. Compared with breastfeeding, sucrose probably reduces pain during venipuncture, but appeared to result in little to no difference in pain two minutes after venipuncture."The evidence shows that a small amount of sucrose given just before the procedure is a simple, fast, and effective way to reduce that pain," Bueno said in a statement. "Our review helps clinicians use this evidence more confidently and consistently in practice."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).