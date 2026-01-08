Economic Instability Increases Risk for Pediatric Long COVID

THURSDAY, Jan. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Economic instability is associated with greater odds of pediatric long COVID, according to a study published Jan. 5 in JAMA Pediatrics.Kyung E. Rhee, M.D., from University of California San Diego, and colleagues examined whether adverse social determinants of health (economic stability, social and community context, caregiver education access and quality, neighborhood and built environment, and health care access and quality) are associated with increased odds of long COVID in school-aged U.S. children and adolescents. The analysis included longitudinal, meta-cohort study data from 52 sites (health care and community settings) for 903 school-aged children (6 to 11 years) and 3,681 adolescents (12 to 17 years) with SARS-CoV-2 infection history.The researchers found that most classes in each domain were associated with higher odds of long COVID. When adjusting for factors such as age group, sex, timing of infection, referral source, and other domains of social determinants of health, economic instability (e.g., difficulty covering expenses, poverty, receipt of government assistance, and food insecurity) was associated with an increased risk for having long COVID (adjusted odds ratio [95 percent confidence interval], 1.57 [1.18 to 2.09] to 2.39 [1.73 to 3.30]). However, economic instability without food insecurity was not associated with long COVID (adjusted odds ratio, 0.93; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.70 to 1.23). Additionally, poorer social and community context (e.g., high levels of discrimination and low social support) was also associated with long COVID (adjusted odds ratio, 2.17; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.77 to 2.66). When stratified by age group and adjusted for race and ethnicity, results persisted."Given their young age and unclear trajectory of symptoms over the life course, the long-term economic effects and the health care needs of this population may be immense," the authors write.Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter