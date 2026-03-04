Collagen Supplements Beneficial for Dermal, Bone, Musculoskeletal Health

WEDNESDAY, March 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Collagen supplementation shows consistent benefits for dermal, bone, and muscular health, according to a review published online Jan. 30 in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum.Roshan Ravindran, M.D., a private practitioner in Cheshire, England, and colleagues carried out an umbrella review with integrated meta-analyses to capture the breadth of health outcomes associated with intake of collagen supplementation. Sixteen systematic reviews, including 113 randomized controlled trials and 7,983 patients, were included.The researchers found that collagen supplementation was consistently associated with favorable outcomes in relation to skin, musculoskeletal health, and osteoarthritis conditions. The impact of collagen supplementation yielded mixed results regarding oral health and cardiometabolic parameters."Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis," coauthor Lee Smith, Ph.D., from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, said in a statement. "Our findings show clear benefits in key areas of healthy ageing, while also dispelling some of the myths surrounding its use."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter