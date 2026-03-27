Diabetes

Dietary Behaviors ID'd on Night Shifts for Health Care Workers With T2D

Energy intake highest on day when night shift was worked; percentage of energy intake from sweet snacks higher on night shift
shift work
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Occupational Health
Type 2 Diabetes
Food and Nutrition
Physical Activity
Glucose
Health Care Workers
Night

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