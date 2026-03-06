Diabetes

Optimal Sleep Length Identified to Ward Off Insulin Resistance

Too much weekend catch-up sleep may actually increase the risk for insulin resistance
bed pillow man sleep
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Insulin
Sleep
Glucose
Endocrine Disorders
Blood Sugar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com