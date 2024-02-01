Pandemic Tied to Worsening of Diabetes Outcomes

THURSDAY, Feb. 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 pandemic disruptions had a fairly negative impact on diabetes outcomes, according to a study published in the February issue of The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, D.Phil., from University of Massachusetts Amherst, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to determine whether COVID-19-related disruptions to health care and lifestyles impacted diabetes management.

Based on 138 included studies (Jan. 1, 2020, to June 7, 2023), the researchers found that all-cause mortality (six studies) and diabetes-related mortality (13 studies) showed consistent increases, and most studies indicated increases in sight loss (six studies). Data for studies with an adult or mixed sample generally suggested no difference in diabetic ketoacidosis frequency or severity, while studies of children and adolescents showed increases with some due to new-onset diabetes (69 studies). In adults, data suggested decreases in hospital admissions, while there were increases in diabetes-related admissions to pediatric intensive care units (35 studies). For diabetic foot ulcer presentations (nine studies), emergency department admissions (nine studies), and overall amputation rates (20 studies), data were ambiguous. Impacts were most pronounced for females, younger people, and racial and ethnic minority groups, when evaluated.

"The review also points to the importance of ensuring all people with diabetes, but particularly those from less advantaged groups, have consistent access to diabetes medication and care," Hartmann-Boyce said in a statement.

Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

