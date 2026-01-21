Diabetes

Postprandial Blood Sugar Spikes Linked to Alzheimer Disease Risk

Association not explained by changes in overall brain size or white matter
diabetes glucose blood sugar
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Glycemic Control
Blood Sugar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com