Postprandial Blood Sugar Spikes Linked to Alzheimer Disease Risk

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Spikes in blood sugar after meals may increase the risk for Alzheimer disease, according to a study published online Dec. 12 in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.Andrew C. Mason, Ph.D., from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and colleagues used two-sample Mendelian randomization to examine the underlying mechanisms between diabetes-related mechanisms and brain health and dementia. The analysis included data from 357,883 White participants in the U.K. Biobank for 53 insulin resistance, 109 fasting glucose, 48 fasting insulin, and 15 two-hour, postload glucose genetic variants, with variant–outcome effects estimated adjusting for 10 potential cofounders. Results were validated in an independent Alzheimer dementia genome-wide association study.The researchers found that in the U.K. Biobank cohort, higher two-hour, postload glucose was associated with a 69 percent increased Alzheimer dementia risk (odds ratio 1.69), although this finding was not replicated in the independent cohort. There was no association seen between fasting insulin, fasting glucose, and postprandial glucose and total brain, hippocampal, or white-matter hyperintensity volumes."This finding could help shape future prevention strategies, highlighting the importance of managing blood sugar not just overall, but specifically after meals," Mason said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to AstraZeneca.Abstract/Full Text.