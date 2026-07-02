Diabetes

Resistance Training Tied to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Particularly when performed consistently over midlife and combined with adequate aerobic activity and limited sedentary television viewing
exercise resistance senior
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Exercise
Aerobics Exercise
Sedentary Lifestyle
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