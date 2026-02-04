Diabetes

Sex Hormones Linked to Cardiovascular Events in Men With Type 2 Diabetes

Sex hormone-binding globulin increases inversely linked to CV risk in men with ≥7 percent weight loss
diabetes
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Diabetes
Hormones
Weight Loss
Weight
Endocrinology
Male Hormones
Female Hormones
Heart Disease
Sexual Health
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
Testosterone

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com