Diabetes

Women With DM Receive Less Recommended Preventive Care Than Those Without DM

Reproductive-aged women with diabetes have lower rates of breast and cervical cancer screening, low rates of preconception counseling
woman with obesity talking to doctor
Antonio Diaz
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Disparities
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Women's Health
Birth Control
STIs
Cancer Screenings

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