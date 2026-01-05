Digestive System

Alterations in Gut Microbiome Seen Early in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Depletion of anerobes and enrichment of oxygen-tolerant, orally associated bacteria seen at onset of IBD
gut colon stomach IBD IBS Crohn colorectal
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
microbiome

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com