Digestive System

Celiac Disease Tied to Higher Risk for Solid Organ Transplants

Higher risk seen particularly for liver transplants, followed by kidney transplants
Celiac Disease Tied to Higher Risk for Solid Organ Transplants
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Organ Transplants
Liver Disease
Celiac Disease
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