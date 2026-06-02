Celiac Disease Tied to Higher Risk for Solid Organ Transplants

TUESDAY, June 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Celiac disease (CeD) is associated with a nearly tripled risk for needing a solid organ transplantation, according to a study published online May 28 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.John B. Doyle, M.D., from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, and colleagues compared the risk for solid organ transplantation in individuals with CeD versus the general population. The analysis included 41,277 individuals with CeD and 196,863 age- and sex-matched controls followed for a mean 12.1 years.The researchers found there were 85 solid organ transplantations in patients with CeD (17.0 per 100,000 person-years) versus 111 in matched controls (4.6 per 100,000 person-years; adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 2.76; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.96 to 3.89). Specifically, there was a significantly increased risk for liver transplantation (aHR, 7.26; 95 percent CI, 3.88 to 13.56) and kidney transplantation (aHR, 1.85; 95 percent CI, 1.11 to 3.10). The risk for heart transplantation did not differ for those with CeD (aHR, 2.35; 95 percent CI, 0.84 to 6.61)."Our findings suggest that it would be worthwhile to screen individuals with end-stage organ disease for CeD as this may indicate a higher need for solid organ transplantation," the authors write. One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter