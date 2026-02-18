Digestive System

Disease Patterns Vary With Genetic Ancestry for Hispanic Patients With IBD

Novel African- and Amerindian-specific risk alleles identified, which may inform phenotypic differences
genes genetics DNA telomere
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Race
Genetics
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ethnicity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com