Digestive System

Disease-Specific Immune Trajectories Identified Years Before IBD Onset

Elevated herpesvirus-directed responses and antiflagellin antibodies seen up to 10 years prediagnosis in Crohn disease
crohn IBD colitis stomach colon IBS
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Journal
Immune Disorders
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
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