Digestive System

Few Newly Eligible Younger Adults Are Undergoing CRC Screening

In adjusted models, no significant differences were seen in colorectal cancer testing by social needs status
Patient and doctor in hospital during colonoscopy, closeup
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Colon Cancer
Colonoscopy
Middle Age

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com