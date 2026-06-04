Digestive System

Gut Microbial, Metabolomic Alterations Persist After Adenoma Resection

30 metabolites and seven subpathways associated with adenomas; they also exhibit disease-specific microbe-metabolite associations
gut colon stomach IBD IBS Crohn colorectal
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Digestion
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Food and Nutrition
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