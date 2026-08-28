Digestive System

Healthy Lifestyle in Early Childhood Linked to Lower Risk for IBD

Risk was particularly reduced for Crohn disease over 20 years
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Crohns Disease
Antibiotics
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Infants
Food and Nutrition
Physical Activity
BMI
Children
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