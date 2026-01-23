Digestive System

Long-Term Proton Pump Inhibitor Use Not Linked to Gastric Adenocarcinoma

Sources of error that may lead to false association include PPI use shortly before diagnosis, short-term PPI use
medicine pills in packs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Proton Pump Inhibitors
Esophageal Cancer
Stomach Cancer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com