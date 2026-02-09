Digestive System

Nine of 10 in IBD Community Support Predictive Testing, Prevention Strategies

Findings based on national survey conducted by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
colon colorectal bowel
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Digestion
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Bowel Problems
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com