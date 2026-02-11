Time-Restricted Feeding May Aid Crohn Disease Remission

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Time-restricted feeding (TRF) can reduce clinical disease activity in Crohn disease (CD) in people with overweight or obesity, including those in remission, according to a study published online Feb. 9 in Gastroenterology.Natasha Haskey, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, and colleagues randomly assigned adults with CD in clinical remission and with overweight or obesity to a 12-week intervention of either TRF (20 adults) or a control (15 adults).The researchers found that body mass index (BMI) decreased significantly in the TRF group versus controls (−0.9 versus +0.6 kg/m²), as did visceral adiposity. There were no differences between energy intake and diet quality (Mediterranean Diet Index) between groups or across time, suggesting that BMI reduction occurred independent of caloric restriction or diet quality. In the TRF group, mean adherence was 95 percent. Additionally, clinical disease activity also improved significantly in the TRF group (−2 versus −0.5 as measured by the Harvey-Bradshaw Index), with a 40 percent decrease in stool frequency and 50 percent reduction in abdominal discomfort, which was not seen in the control group. The TRF group also showed significant reductions in serum adipokines, including leptin, plasminogen activator inhibitor-1, and adipsin. There was a positive correlation seen between greater BMI loss and both anti-inflammatory cytokines and proinflammatory cytokines."This study shows that while weight loss is an important outcome in people with overweight and CD, TRF offers additional benefits beyond just the scale," senior author Maitreyi Raman, M.D., from the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter