Young Adults With IBD Face Health Care Access Challenges, Financial Burden

FRIDAY, Jan. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have major health care access challenges and disproportionate financial burdens, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in Crohn's & Colitis 360.Ross Maltz, M.D., from Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and colleagues surveyed adults with IBD and caregivers across the United States to assess health care access and financial challenges. Data were included from 1,781 respondents (77 percent adults [age 26 to 64 years], 12.9 percent young adults [age 18 to 25 years], and 10.1 percent caregivers of pediatric patients [younger than 18 years]).The researchers observed no significant between-group differences in obtaining insurance approval and experiencing adverse health events due to treatment delays. Compared with adults and pediatric patient caregivers, young adults were more likely to experience step therapy mandates and less likely to know what questions to ask their insurer if experiencing coverage problems. Young adults were also more likely to take on an extra job or work more hours in order to afford their health care or IBD-related insurance costs."The research highlights a need for targeted educational resources, improved insurance navigation assistance, and policy attention to mitigate the unique challenges faced by young adults with IBD," Maltz said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.