Ear Nose and Throat

18 Percent of Adults With Tinnitus Reduce Work Hours, Stop Work

Participants were significantly less effective in their work capacity before versus after internet-based CBT interaction
tinnitus, woman experiencing ringing in the ears
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Occupational Health
Cognitive Therapy
Disability Insurance
Tinnitus

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com