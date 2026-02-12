Cochlear Implant-Aided Hearing Ability Tied to Increased Time Listening to Music

THURSDAY, Feb. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Better hearing ability with cochlear implants (CIs) significantly correlates with increased time spent listening to music, according to a study published in the February issue of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.Isaac L. Alter, from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, and colleagues investigated if speech outcomes are associated with music enjoyment and listening habits among individuals with CIs. The analysis included 72 participants (25 bilateral users, 27 bimodal users [one CI and one hearing aid], and 20 unilateral implantees).The researchers found that participants were, on average, 29.9 years since their hearing loss diagnosis and 7.5 years since their implant. There was no significant association seen between either pure-tone average (PTA) or word recognition score (WRS) of either ear with self-rated music enjoyment. There was a significant correlation between both PTA (β = −0.13) and WRS (β = 0.034) of the CI-aided ear with time spent listening to music. However, there was no similar association with hearing ability of the nonimplanted ear."Hearing impairment negatively impacts our ability to understand speech and enjoy music," coauthor Anil K. Lalwani, M.D., also from Columbia University, said in a statement. "Our study shows that better speech outcome can promote patients' reconnection with music after implantation."One author disclosed ties to Haystack Medical.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter